SurveySparrow touches 1 lakh customers within 3 years

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
SurveySparrow, the omni-channel experience management platform, has announced that it has surpassed 1,00,000 customers. In 2020, the company witnessed more than 300 per cent growth in annual recurring revenue, marking two significant milestones in the short time of 3 years since its beta launch.
Founded on the idea to help brands refine the experiences they deliver, regardless of their size and industry, SurveySparrow’s evolution from a survey tool to an end-to-end experience platform has been incredible. The explosive growth rate that the company went through, even amidst a global pandemic, had made news in the beginning of the year.
“I consider these milestones as a testament to our customers, employees and investors, who have believed in us,” said Shihab Muhammed, Founder & CEO, SurveySparrow.
Also read:SurveySparrow to extent remote-work policy
Over the years, SurveySparrow has expanded its offerings to meet the unique needs of scaling companies. Some of the notable releases are: the custom workflows that brought together surveys, automations and actions. From triggering surveys, to automating tickets, workflows have been a game-changer.
The in-built NPS platform, that would help companies gain feedback and accurately measure customer loyalty to make better decisions has been one incredible addition. The 360-degree assessments released last year helps HR, and management to revamp their traditional annual employee reviews into a dynamic and employee-friendly continuous performance evaluation system.
Case Management is another major release and a popular one amongst the bunch, that will help convert responses into auto-generated tickets and assists to close the loop by reaching out to the respondents, personally.
