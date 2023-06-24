Sutherland’s Kochi office to go green for staff transportation

US- based business process transformation company Sutherland Global’s Kochi office which employs more than 3000 IT professionals has begun switching to electric vehicles for their staff transportation.

As the first step, the company has flagged off 20 EVs - Tata XPRES-T electric cars - part of the fleet operated by MGS Logistics, one of the largest travel operators in South India which has been on contract with Sutherland for the last two decades for daily employee transportation.

Harita Gupta – Sr. Vice President - Head of APAC, Sutherland Global, flagged off the fleet. She said Sutherland has always been committed to sustainable business practices and this move is part of its continued responsibility towards the environment protection. In addition to the savings on the operational cost, these green taxis contribute to the environment both by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and drastically reducing pollution making them the only choice in the future.

“Considering these, we target to replace at least 50% of the 100+ cars we use for our staff transportation with EVs by this year-end” Gupta added.