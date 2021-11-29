Companies

Suumaya Corp files writ petition against GST authorities

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 29, 2021

It challenged the constitutional validity of the rights of GST department enforced in the inquiry carried out against one of its clients

Suumaya Corporation, engaged in the trading business of polymers, textile products, and metals, has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court against the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Authorities and challenged the constitutional validity of the rights of GST department enforced in the inquiry carried out against one of its clients.

“We do not foresee any material impact on the Company’s current or future business plans. Further, as an organisation, SCL continues to conform to the highest standards of corporate governance as demonstrated in the past," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Published on November 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

GST
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like