Suumaya Corp files writ petition against GST authorities

Suumaya Corporation, engaged in the trading business of polymers, textile products, and metals, has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court against the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Authorities and challenged the constitutional validity of the rights of GST department enforced in the inquiry carried out against one of its clients.

“We do not foresee any material impact on the Company’s current or future business plans. Further, as an organisation, SCL continues to conform to the highest standards of corporate governance as demonstrated in the past," the company said in a stock exchange filing.