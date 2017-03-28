Suven Life gets product patent for neuro-degenerative molecule

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Suven Life Sciences has received one product patent from New Zealand for its molecule to be used in the treatment of neuro-degenerative diseases.
With this new patent, Suven has 26 patents from New Zealand. The new patent is valid through 2033, Suven Life Sciences said in a BSE filing.
“We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally,” Suven CEO Venkat Jasti said.
These patents are exclusive intellectual property of Suven and are achieved through the internal discovery research efforts, Suven Life Sciences said.
“Products out of these inventions may be out-licensed at various phases of clinical development like at phase I or phase II,” it added.
The new chemical entities are being developed for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder, Huntington’s disease, major depressive disorder, Parkinson and Schizophrenia, Suven Life Sciences said.
Shares of Suven Life Sciences were trading 1.37 per cent up at Rs 169.75 apiece on the BSE.
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Bellwether indices fell sharply last week and tested vital supports
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
Please Email the Editor