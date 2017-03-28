Suven Life gets product patent for neuro-degenerative molecule

Suven Life Sciences has received one product patent from New Zealand for its molecule to be used in the treatment of neuro-degenerative diseases.

With this new patent, Suven has 26 patents from New Zealand. The new patent is valid through 2033, Suven Life Sciences said in a BSE filing.

“We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally,” Suven CEO Venkat Jasti said.

These patents are exclusive intellectual property of Suven and are achieved through the internal discovery research efforts, Suven Life Sciences said.

“Products out of these inventions may be out-licensed at various phases of clinical development like at phase I or phase II,” it added.

The new chemical entities are being developed for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder, Huntington’s disease, major depressive disorder, Parkinson and Schizophrenia, Suven Life Sciences said.

Shares of Suven Life Sciences were trading 1.37 per cent up at Rs 169.75 apiece on the BSE.