Suven Pharmaceuticals appointed Vivek Sharma as the new Executive Chairman with effect from September 20, 2024 as Vaidheesh Annaswamy decided to transition from the Board and becomes the Vice-Chair of Suven’s advisory council.

``Vivek brings tremendous CDMO and leadership expertise to Suven, acquired across his roles as CEO of Piramal Pharma solutions (2014-19) and as Chairman & CEO of Adare Pharma solutions, a technology CDMO business (2020-22),’‘ the company said in a release.

He was also CEO of Decision Resources Group, a healthcare analytics company (2019-20) and CEO of Saama, an AI clinical analytics company (2022-24). Vivek was recognised as ‘Global CEO of the Year’ by CPhI Pharma Awards in 2015.

“Based out of Boston, Vivek will build on the foundation created by Vaidheesh, and will help build a stronger customer connect and further drive global expansion of the platform,’‘ the release said.

Vivek earned an Executive MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. He is also a Chartered Accountant and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).