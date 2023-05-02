Suzlon Energy has bagged an order to develop 69.3 MW wind power project from Juniper Green Energy.

The project is located in the Surendra Nagar district, Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2024, a company statement said.

"Suzlon Group announced the second order of the 3 MW product series for the development of a 69.3 MW wind power project for Juniper Green Energy Private Limited," it stated.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the order.

"This is our first order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited and our second order for the 3 MW series," JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, said.

Also read: Renewable energy projects: SECI, NTPC to float RE bids of 15 GW each in FY24; NHPC, SJVN for 10 GW each

Suzlon will install 22 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower of their new product with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each.

This is the first major order for the company's largest turbine rated 3.15 MW, S144-140m from the 3 MW series.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including, erection and commissioning.

Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

"With over 800 MW of operational solar power capacity, we hope to embark on our wind energy journey with this project and look forward to creating many more landmark projects in the future," Naresh Mansukhani, CEO, Juniper Green Energy said.