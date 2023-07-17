Suzlon Energy has secured an order to develop a 100.8 MW wind power project for Everrenew Energy. The project includes installation of 48 wind turbine generators (WTGs) from Suzlon’s S120-2.1 MW series.

These WTGs, equipped with hybrid lattice tubular towers, will be deployed at the Velliyanani Phase-II site in Karur district and the Vengaimandalam site in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The contract highlights Suzlon Energy’s continued presence in the renewable energy sector and its contribution to the expansion of wind power generation in the region. Suzlon Energy‘s share price increased by 3.56 per cent to Rs 18.33 at 10:27 a.m. on BSE.

