Mumbai, February 7

It is a race against time for the financially challenged Suzlon Group, India’s largest provider of wind energy solutions, to clear its entire debt under the one-time settlement (OTS) proposal which needs to be met within three weeks.

The Pune-based firm, whose net worth became negative, had appealed to its lenders to approve the settlement proposal by December 31, 2021 to complete the process by February 28, 2022, failing which any potential bad business cycle in the future will make operations unsustainable for it.

As per a presentation made to the joint lenders’ forum, Suzlon has an estimated debt obligation of ₹882 crore till September 2022, which will be ‘extremely challenging for it to service going forward,’ the company said.

“Under existing structure, the company cannot sustain any potential bad cycle in future – very challenging to meet total debt obligations (sustainable + unsustainable) without growth,” the presentation said.

The company did not reply to questions seeking details of its latest net and gross debt position as well as details on the OTS proposal sent by BusinessLine. According to details shared by the company in its FY21 annual report, its total borrowings stood at ₹6,859 crore.

A Suzlon Group spokesperson merely said, “As a company we explore operational and strategic growth plans from time to time. Also, as a policy we do not comment on speculative news. The company is on schedule to meet l its commitments to its lenders.”

Suzlon had approached PFC (Power Finance Corporation) and its subsidiary REC (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation) to underwrite ₹4,200 crore of its debt, split equally between the two state-owned companies. The lenders were to approve this proposal before December 31, 2021. “REC and PFC come in with specialized knowledge about the power sector and would be better placed to address the specific needs of the company”, Suzlon said in the presentation.

Suzlon had held discussions with financial institutions, international banks, special situation/credit funds and strategic investors. But the company got ‘subdued response and no meaningful outcomes due to various reasons, including concerns over industry etc.’

Losses mount

The Suzlon Group continued to incur losses (before exceptional items and tax) during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and the Group’s net worth stands negative at ₹3,356.40 crore at the end of the same quarter. The Group also has an obligation to repay the principal amount to the lenders, including ₹450 crore, falling due on June 30, 2022.

“These events and conditions indicated a significant doubt on the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern on the balance sheet date. The management has plans to meet the financial obligations in the foreseeable future through various options such as cash flows from operations by way of execution on the pipeline orders in hand, future business plans, realisation of trade receivables and financial assets, sale of non-core assets and conversion of share warrants,” Suzlon said during the announcement of the December quarter results.