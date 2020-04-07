Suzlon Energy’s total debt at Rs 14,262 cr

Suzlon Energy on Tuesday said its debt as on March 31 stood at ₹14,262.06 crore, which also includes outstanding foreign currency convertible bonds worth ₹1,376.30 crore. Its total outstanding borrowing from banks or financial institutions is ₹12,885.75 crore, according to its regulatory filing.

It said the resolution plan for restructuring of the total debt facilities has been approved by 100 per cent of lenders by value, and 100 per cent of lenders by numbers. PTI