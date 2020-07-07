Suzlon loss widens to ₹834 cr in March quarter on lower volumes

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
Suzlon Energy on Monday posted a consolidated net loss of ₹834.22 crore for the March quarter mainly due to lower revenues and high finance cost.
The consolidated net loss of the company was ₹294.64 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said.
Total income from operations of the company declined to ₹658.89 crore in the quarter from ₹1,450.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The consolidated net loss of the company in 2019-20 was ₹2,691.84 crore as against ₹1,537.19 crore in 2018-19.
Total income from operations in 2019-20 dropped to ₹3,000.42 crore from ₹5,074.64 crore in 2018-19.
The group continued to incur losses in 2019-20 primarily due to lower volumes, high finance cost and provisions for impairment, the company said.
The negative net worth of the group is ₹11,042 crore as on March 31, 2020.
The board in its meeting approved resignation of Group Chief Executive Officer J P Chalasani, the filing said.
The company said that J P Chalasani has resigned as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from July 7, 2020.
However, it said that he will continue with the company as a Strategic Advisor.
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
₹1109 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1095108011201135 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Meghmani Organics at current levels. The stock has ...
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...