Suzlon Energy Ltd will boost its manufacturing capacity for wind turbine generators (WTGs) by 45 per cent to 4.5 GW within a year, said Girish Tanti, Vice-Chairman.

“We are expanding our capacity. Today we have an annual capacity of over 3 GW. With our new product technology we will grow to about 4.5 GW... in the next 12 months,” Tanti told businessline on the sidelines of the ongoing 4th Global RE-Invest summit in Gandhinagar.

Suzlon will expand capacities at a few of its 14 facilities and may build new ones, too. “We have 14 facilities and, depending on where the projects are coming up, we either expand existing facilities or build a new facility,” Tanti said. The new projects are expected in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Asked how the company would raise funds for the capacity expansion, he replied, “We are a debt-free company. The way we have structured our business model and capex planning, we can manage through internal accruals. There is no requirement to raise new debt for building my capacity.”

Succession planning

Suzlon recently bagged a 1.16-GW order from NTPC Green Energy Ltd. “It is one of the top three orders in the world. With this, our order book has reached 5 GW,” Tanti said.

On succession planning in the company, he said, “We have launched several people’s initiatives across the organisation. We have identified almost 500 resources that can go into fast-track growth programmes. Additionally, for 100-plus top senior management, we have a strong leadership development programme. We also run a succession planning programme for each critical position.”