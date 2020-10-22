Suzuki Gujarat achieves production of 10 lakh units

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan) for the production of automobiles in India, has achieved accumulated automobile production of 10 lakh units on Thursday.

SMG becomes the fastest production site of Suzuki to reach 10 lakh units in just three years and nine months since starting production in February 2017, the company said.

Model that attained this feat was Baleno, which is exclusively manufactured in India, in line with ‘Make in India’ initiatives by the government.

SMG started production of Baleno in February 2017, followed by the production of Swift in January 2018, and subsequently started production for exports in March 2018. In January 2019, the second production site, B Plant, and the Powertrain Plant started operation to meet the growing needs in India and abroad.

In the financial year 2019, Suzuki sold around 14.4 lakh units (82 per cent year-on-year), and produced around 15.8 lakh units (85 per cent year-on-year) in India, of which SMG accounted for 25 per cent of production units in India at around 4.10 lakh units (141 per cent year-on-year), the company added.