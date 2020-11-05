Suzuki Gujarat to start third plant from April

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, is preparing to commence vehicle production from its third unit at Hansalpur, Gujarat, from April, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
"SMG has completed construction of its plant No. 3 at Hansalpur, Gujarat. SMG is now starting preparations to commence vehicle manufacturing (plant No 3) from April 2021 onwards. “Production volume from the plant will depend upon business conditions and market demand,” Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
SMG makes cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar Motor including the Baleno (Glanza for Toyota) and Swift.
It has currently two units at Hansalpur at Gujarat with a total capacity of five-lakh units per annum. It had achieved accumulated automobile production of 10-lakh (1-million) units on October 21.
SMG had started production of Baleno in February 2017, followed by the production of Swift in January 2018, and subsequently started production for exports in March 2018. In January 2019, the second production site, B Plant, and the Powertrain Plant started operation to meet the growing needs in India and abroad.
In the fiscal year 2019, Suzuki sold around 1.44 million units (82 per cent year-on-year), and produced around 1.58 million units (85 per cent year-on-year) in India, of which SMG accounted for 25 per cent of production units in India at around 4,10,000 units (141 per cent year-on-year).
Meanwhile, SMC has projected a 14 per cent decline in its consolidated net sales at 3,000 billion yen. However, it said based on the latest situation and the trends in the company’s operating results, it has been able to give a forecast.
With respect to the outlook for the ongoing fiscal, “automobile sales in India, considering the pandemic situation, we have calculated as 80 per cent year-on-year, taking into concern a certain amount of its risk,” it said.
