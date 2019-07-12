Suzuki launches all new Gixxer priced at ₹1 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Friday launched the all-new version of its Gixxer model priced at ₹1,00,212 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The all new Suzuki Gixxer is powered by a 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine delivering power of 14.1 PS and is also equipped with ABS (anti-lock braking system), SMIPL said in a statement.

“The new Suzuki Gixxer is built keeping in mind a dynamic rider seeking exhilaration and power with each ride.

“As we continue to move towards widening our Suzuki family, we look forward to winning more hearts with our thought-through product range specially designed for the Indian market,” SMIPL Company Head Koichiro Hirao said.

The new bike is also equipped with a freshly designed instrument cluster and distinctive front and rear combination LED headlights, the statement added.