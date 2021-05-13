Suzuki Motorcycle India appoints Satoshi Uchida as new Head

A three-pronged transformation
Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan, on Thursday said it has appointed Satoshi Uchida as the new company Head, effective from May 1. This is part of the SMC’s global revamp, the company said. Uchida has succeeded Koichiro Hirao.
Uchida is well aware of the Indian market and has worked at Suzuki Motorcycle India and as Deputy Executive General Manager - Motorcycle Operations (India/West Asia/Africa) at Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan in the past. In his last role, he was assigned in the US, the company said.
"This company (SMIPL) has always been very close to my heart. In fact, India is one of the largest manufacturers of two wheelers in the world. For us at Suzuki, it offers immense opportunities for growth and it will be my endeavour once again to further consolidate our base here in India," Uchida said.
He comes with more than 30 years of experience across various global markets and will be responsible of exploring new avenues for growth and will look to further strengthen SMIPL's position in the Indian market. Across the various two-wheeler markets worldwide, Uchida has always been known for his leadership skills, business strategy and above all for the passion and commitment towards brand of Suzuki Motorcycle, the company said.
