Suzuki Motorcycle India introduces ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) on Tuesday launched ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program, a doorstep sales and after sales service platform to ensure meeting the customer demand, during and post the Covid-19 lockdown.

The ‘Suzuki at your doorstep’ program will be integrated within SMIPL’s official website https://www.suzukimotorcycle.co.in, and will enable customers to buy, test-ride and opt for after sales services at the click of a button, the company said in a statement.

‘Suzuki at your doorstep program’ will be expanded across over 112 Indian cities. “Purchasing a Suzuki two wheeler through the program will be a simplified 5-step process involving booking of desired Suzuki product, followed by color selection, then location and dealer selection, choosing the payment mode and finally choosing the date and time. The digital buying from SMIPL allows easy purchase assistance to customers through a hassle-free process,” the company said.

Within this program, the customers will also be allowed to book Suzuki two-wheeler product through a toll-free number 1800-121-7996 along with an option of connecting the call to the nearest dealership in case the customer wants to visit the dealership, it said.

“We are pleased to introduce ‘Suzuki at your doorstep’ program that enables customers to purchase their desired two-wheeler as per their convenience through their mobile phones and laptops. The online booking, doorstep delivery and service of Suzuki vehicles has been introduced keeping the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees at the core of the initiative. With our online sales solution, we look forward to bring in positivity in two-wheeler segment and the overall industry post Covid-19,” said Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd.

How it works

Customers can book a product of their choice by paying the booking amount and full payment of ex-showroom price. The payment will be made through an online gateway and the invoice detail will be shared with the customer and respective dealer emphasizing on the government prescribed preventive measure.

Test-rides vehicles will be properly sanitized to ensure everyone’s safety and limit human contact, it said.‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program will also shortly offer easy online financing on online purchase of any vehicle, it added.