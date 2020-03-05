Suzuki Motorcycle India launches its first BS-6 compliant motorcycles

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan has launched its BS-6 compliant GIXXER series comprising of GIXXER SF and GIXXER.

Available in the price range of Rs 1,11,871 and Rs 1,22,900 , the BS-6 compliant Suzuki GIXXER series will be available in all exclusive SMIPL showrooms across the country.

The BS-6 compliant 155cc GIXXERs will be the first offering by SMIPL in the BS-6 motorcycle category, the company said in a release.

“We feel proud to announce the launch of our BS-6 compliant GIXXER series, ahead of the regulation deadline. Suzuki Motorcycle India has plans to grow at a robust pace with its flagship brand, GIXXER. Both BS6 compliant GIXXER SF and GIXXER, designed keeping the Indian customers in mind, have become even more environment friendly without compromising on the overall power and performance,” said Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

SMIPL had displayed these BS-6 compliant motorcycles at the 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020.

The new BS6 compliant Suzuki GIXXER SF and GIXXER are powered by 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology, generating 13.6ps@8000 and 13.8Nm@6000rpm, the company said. The BS-6 compliant GIXXER will also be armed with ABS.