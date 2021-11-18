Suzuki Motorcycle launches Avenis scooter at ₹87,000

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan on Thursday launched its new scooter, Avenis, priced at ₹87,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 125cc scooter is powered with FI technology and light weight body of 106 kg to deliver power of 8.7ps@6750rpm and torque of 10Nm@5500rpm.

It is loaded with features such as Suzuki Ride Connect application that syncs mobile phone seamlessly providing features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival, the company said.

The company has also introduced a new external hinge type fuel cap for ease of fuelling and features like large under seat space and front box with USB socket to provide maximum convenience to the rider, it said. Keeping in mind the requirements of today’s tech- savvy Gen Z customers, Suzuki Avenis console can be connected to both Android and iOS phones, the company added.

“The trust and loyalty, Suzuki two-wheeler customers have shown towards Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street has always been overwhelming. This belief of our customers in our products encourage us to work passionately to develop new models that can blend perfectly well with the needs of our Gen Z customers. Our teams in Japan and India worked hard to understand the needs of the new generation and develop a new product that can fulfil the latent customer expectations,” Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, said.