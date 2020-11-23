Companies

Suzuki Motorcycle launches V-Strom in BS6

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 23, 2020 Published on November 23, 2020

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, on Monday launched the BS6 variant of V-Strom 650XT ABS priced at Rs.8.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Showcased in 2020 AutoExpo, the V-Strom 650 XT ABS becomes the first BS6 compliant big bike from SMIPL’s portfolio.

“V-Strom has made its own following in India. The ultimate adventure tourer has proved its mettle in the highway touring and is truly a masterpiece with the ultimate balance provided by the natural riding position, comfortable seat and the flexible engine character," Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, SMIPL said.

The middleweight adventure tourer comes with a lightweight Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) offering a controlled grip on the road and trustworthy braking performance in extreme conditions. The lightweight frame provides steady handling and maneuverability, the company said.

