Suzuki to invest $1.3 billion for EV production in India: Report

According to media reports, Suzuki will build an electric vehicle production line in India by 2025

Japan's Suzuki Motor plans to invest about 150 billion yen ($1.26 billion) to produce electric vehicles and batteries in India, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is visiting India on Saturday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Nikkei business daily, Suzuki's investment plan will be part of an announcement by Kishida during the trip. In total, Suzuki is likely to invest 5 trillion yen over the next five years in the country.

Suzuki has decided to build a new electric vehicle production line in the country with the aim of starting operations as early as 2025, Nikkei said, without identifying the source of its report.

A Suzuki Motor spokesperson declined to confirm the reports.