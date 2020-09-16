Companies

Swaas brand bed linens from BKS Textiles

Our Bureau | Updated on September 16, 2020 Published on September 16, 2020

Sudha Anand, founder, Swaas

Launches a range of home-linen and lifestyle essential products

Coimbatore-based BKS Textiles has launched a range of home-linen and lifestyle essential products under the “Swaas” brand.

Unveiling its debut collection, Sudha Anand, founder, Swaas said the products would comprise of anti-microbial bed sheets, pillow covers, bath towels, protective masks, tote bags, hand sanitisers and quilt.

The brand has come up with three categories of products – Swaas 247 for everyday products, Swaas Care for hygiene and safety products such as antimicrobial bed and bath linens and Swaas One for luxury products like linens and organic sheets.

“We have designed our products to suit the rising needs of customers, which at present is focused on hygiene. Our range of masks for kids and adults are made of breathable fabrics with antimicrobial properties, to offer utmost protection and comfort,” the Swaas founder said.

