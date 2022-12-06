Swageazy, a gifting platform, raised ₹7 crore in a seed funding round led by Info Edge Ventures. The round also saw participation from Anicut Capital (through their Angel fund arm), Huddle Ventures, and other prolific angel investors, including Ankur Agarwal, Co-founder, Dunzo, amongst others.

The company will use the latest funding to increase product development and technology, hire people, and expand its customer portfolio.

“Our goal is to bring the efficiency and scale of the digital era to the age-old channel of offline gifting. It will integrate with current marketing, sales, and HR management applications and enable users to automate gifting based on milestones. We also intend to use data to estimate the return on investment for these gifting initiatives. The latest round of funding will enable us to accelerate our product development and improve our go-to-market (GTM) strategy to add significant value for our clients,” said Sameer Wahie, founder and CEO, Swageazy.

According to the company, through its tech-first approach, it has built a platform that enables businesses to curate a gift pack of their choice.

“Anyone who has ordered swag or gifts for their employees, customers, prospects, or key stakeholders knows how broken and inefficient the entire process is. Swageazy offers comprehensive end-to-end gifting platforms with a marketplace of curated vendors. In a short span of time, Swageazy has become a trusted partner to enterprises like Amazon, Linkedin, Coursera, Chargebee, Pidilite, among others,” said Rishabh Katiyar, Principal at Info Edge Ventures.