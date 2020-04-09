Companies

Swaraj Tractors offerstandby tractor facility to help farmers during coronavirus

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

Swaraj Tractors, a part of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, on Thursday said that it is supporting the farming community in the midst of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, by offering a standby tractor during the harvest season.

The company has launched a slew of initiatives under its ‘Aapke saath hai Aapka Swaraj’ campaign, it said in a statement.

The company is offering 24x7 assistance to its customers through its call centre and customers can contact its toll free number (18004250735) for information related to service and spare parts. All Swaraj dealers and service teams will also be just a phone call away for helping the farmers during this critical situation, it said.

“The harvesting season is a very critical period for farmers. Due to the current pandemic, Swaraj did not want them to face any difficulty with regard to their tractors and hence launched this scheme,” it said.

Standby tractors of Swaraj will be available at different locations offered by dealers on a first-come-first-serve basis, it said.

