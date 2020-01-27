Swedish security solutions firm Gunnebo opens India Experience Centre in Bengaluru

Comfort stations to the rescue
Gunnebo, a 240-year-old Swedish security solutions provider, has opened its first ‘India Experience Centre’ in Bengaluru. It has also unveiled a range of physical security products.
The experience centre will showcase the company’sbiometric access control Chubbsafes and the Hallmark range of safes under the Steelage brand designed specifically for the jewellery segment in India, particularly in the South, said the company.
Sabyasachi Sengupta, Managing Director, Gunnebo India, said: “The experience centre in India, here in Bengaluru, will showcase physical security solutions that include ‘Safe Storage’, ‘Entrance Control’ and ‘Fire-Safe Products’. The company always buys back the safes to prevent misuse and asks customers to upgrade. These safes are also technologically advanced and we have added innovations over the years. Some of Gunnebo's products are 185 years old. Customisation is the company’s USP.”
The company’s other solutions include Safe Store Auto, a robotic locker solution that is claimed to provide 24/7, high security seamless access to its users. Its biometric access control safes under the Chubbsafes brand offer smart features like dual authentication, duress alarm and smart messaging. Its battery backup support makes this an ideal solution for banks, NBFCs and corporates, said Gunnebo.
Gunnebo India also manufactures high quality ATM safes for OEMs. The company offers a part of its global range that include Chubbsafes, Steelage and Minimax, a well-known fire safety equipment brand in India. It has been in the Indian market for over eight decades.
The company’s Halol plant manufactures safes, safe deposit lockers, vault and strong room doors, fire resistant records, filing cabinets and fire safety products. These are sold in the domestic market as well as exported.
The experience centre was opened by Raghavendra Auradkar, Director General of Police, Karnatka Police Housing Corporation. Considering the changing security scenario along with the growing number of Indian and multinational banks, retail chains and corporates in the city, it is essential for businesses to review and upgrade their physical security infrastructure on an ongoing basis, said Auradkar.
