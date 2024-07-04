Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, has been awarded the title of Freeman of the City of London.

The honour recognises Indian-origin Narayanan’s contributions to the financial sector and his efforts to foster international cooperation in wealth management.

The Freedom of the City of London, one of the oldest surviving traditional ceremonies dating back to 1237, title was awarded at the Global Wealth Conference 2024.

Narayanan’s recognition comes as a testament to his pioneering work with SWFI, which has become a leading platform for research, analysis, and networking in the global capital and sovereign wealth fund sector.

Narayanan said the recognition underscores the growing importance of sovereign wealth funds in the global financial landscape and will serve as a reminder of the responsibility Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute bear in shaping the future of international finance.

The conferment ceremony brought together 21 sovereign wealth funds and leading asset managers from around the world, representing a combined assets under management of 10 trillion pounds.

The conference, now in its second year, featured critical discussions on sustainable finance, innovation, and the potential formation of a UK sovereign wealth fund. Notable events included:

SWFI is a global organisation dedicated to studying sovereign wealth funds, pensions, endowments, central banks, and other long-term public investors. It provides research, data, and advisory services to governments, financial institutions, and corporations worldwide.