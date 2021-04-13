Swift becomes best selling car in India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday said India’s five top selling cars come from its stable, for the fourth consecutive years, including Swift at number one position with over 1.72 lakh units.

Swift is followed by Baleno with 1.63 lakh units and the tall boy WagonR grabbed the third position with 1.60 lakh units while Alto and Dzire finished fourth and fifth with 1.59 lakh units and 1.28 lakh units respectively, the company said in a statement.

“The 2020 brought in fresh challenges to the economy but customer’s trust remained unchanged. Alongside the year also brought new opportunities to innovate and connect with the customer. We strengthened our digital presence to cater to changing needs of the new tech-savvy customers. We along with our partners and stakeholders focused on re-building customer confidence. Initiatives like Smart finance and Subscribe helped bring positivity to the market,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, MSIL, said.

These blockbuster models contributed to almost 30 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales in fiscal year 2020-21.With a continued support from customers Maruti Suzuki vehicles have taken all the top five selling spots in India since 2017-18. Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire have been the top five selling vehicles for all these four years.

Alongside, Maruti Suzuki models have captured all the four top selling slots in the country for over a decade. This is the first time that Swift has overtaken the Alto as the number one position.

“The sporty hatchback Swift has become the best-selling car of 2020-21, and our Baleno, WagonR, Alto and Dzire continue to excite customers. Maruti Suzuki’s wide product range has helped us keep ahead of over 90 competing automobile brands in the country,” Srivastava added.