Swiggy acquires table reservations platform Dineout

Food delivery major Swiggy has acquired table reservation platform Dineout for an undisclosed amount. While the company did not share specifics of the deal, a source told BusinessLine that it is an all-equity deal.

Reports have also noted that it is a $200-million deal. Dineout will continue to operate as an independent app post the acquisition. With this acquisition, Swiggy will double down on the synergies with Dineout’s offerings, including dining out table reservations and events. Dineout brings with it a network of over 50,000 restaurant partners in 20 cities.

Founded in 2012, Dineout enables users to discover restaurants in the city, make table reservations, and enjoy discounts and privileges across select restaurants through Dineout Passport and Dineout Pay. Founders Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain and Vivek Kapoor will join Swiggy once the acquisition is completed.

Exploring synergies

“Dineout is a well-loved brand that enjoys loyalty from both consumers and restaurants. Times Internet and the founding team should be credited for the transformational impact they have brought about in the dining out experience through their products, technology, and vast selection of restaurant partners. The acquisition will allow Swiggy to explore synergies and offer new experiences in a high-use category,” said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.

“At Dineout, we always wanted to revolutionise the restaurant industry and this acquisition is an accelerating step towards the same goal. We strongly feel that with Swiggy’s deep understanding of the ecosystem and our shared passion for a superior consumer and restaurant experience, our joint forces will help provide a holistic platform in this industry,” said Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO.

“We are proud of the positive impact that Dineout has created for consumers and restaurants, helping streamline and improve the eating out experience. Swiggy + Dineout is a powerful combination, and we are excited to join forces with Swiggy as we continue to look for ways to delight customers,” said Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet.