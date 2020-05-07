Swiggy co-founder Rahul Jaimini moves out

On-demand food delivery platform Swiggy announced that Rahul Jaimini, co-founder and CTO, is moving away from his active role to pursue another entrepreneurial venture later this month.

He will be joining Pesto Tech, a career accelerator start-up, as its co-founder. After having been an integral part of the founding team that built the company over the last six years, he will continue to be a shareholder and board member of Swiggy, said the company in a statement.

Jaimini co-founded Swiggy along with Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy in 2014 and was instrumental in laying the tech foundation that powers the company today, the statement added. He has played a key role in building Swiggy’s technology backbone while overseeing its evolution into the complex system that harnesses terabytes of data and AI/ML to deliver personalised experiences at scale.

He has closely worked with various teams to ensure that the technology and engineering function that is at the heart of Swiggy continues to be well placed to perform and excel, even during these unprecedented times, the statement further said. Functions currently led by Jaimini, including platform engineering, analytics, IT and labs, will be realigned to Dale Vaz, Head of Engineering and Data Science, who has been with the company for close to two years.

Speaking about the development, Majety, CEO at Swiggy, said: “Technology was crucial to what we set out to build when we started Swiggy. Nandan and I could not have asked for a better partner to handle this aspect of the company. It was Rahul’s immense passion to ‘build for the billions’ that drove technological innovations that set Swiggy apart as we grew phenomenally over the years. Rahul is a close friend of ours and we wish him nothing but the best as he goes on to pursue what he has planned next.”

“The last six years at Swiggy were undoubtedly some of the best years,” said Jaimini. “We set off with a massive goal to disrupt the food delivery industry and change the way the country eats, and this made for an exhilarating experience. Working with technology that has a large-scale impact is what excites me, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to do just this at Swiggy and grow tremendously over the years. Although the time has come to move on and pursue other interesting challenges, I will continue to cheer for Harsha, Nandan and the entire Swiggy team as it strives towards delivering unparalleled convenience for consumers across the country.”