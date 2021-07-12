Swiggy elevates Phani Kishan as its co-founder

Online food delivery major Swiggy has elevated Phani Kishan, its Vice President for Strategy and Investments as its co-founder.

This development comes a month after Vivek Sunder, Swiggy’s Chief Operating Officer resigned after a three year long stint.

One of the early founding members, Kishan joined Swiggy in 2015, a year after it was founded as General Manager – Strategy, Analytics, CX & New Initiatives. Two years into the role and Kishan was promoted to Assistant Vice President and Chief of Staff to the CEO and grew up the ranks to his most recent role as Vice President for Strategy and Investments.

Kishan will join Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, the other two co-founders of Swiggy. Rahul Jaimini, co-founder and CTO of Swiggy had exited the company last year to pursue another entrepreneurial venture.

“Over these 6 years, he’s probably had the record for setting up multiple high leverage functions from the ground up. The single biggest reason I feel very excited about this elevation is this: Phani role-models the Swiggy culture and values and lives by them on a daily basis....” said Sriharsha Majety in a blog post on Monday.