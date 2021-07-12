Swiggy elevates Phani Kishan as its co-founder

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Online food delivery major Swiggy has elevated Phani Kishan, its Vice President for Strategy and Investments as its co-founder.
This development comes a month after Vivek Sunder, Swiggy’s Chief Operating Officer resigned after a three year long stint.
One of the early founding members, Kishan joined Swiggy in 2015, a year after it was founded as General Manager – Strategy, Analytics, CX & New Initiatives. Two years into the role and Kishan was promoted to Assistant Vice President and Chief of Staff to the CEO and grew up the ranks to his most recent role as Vice President for Strategy and Investments.
Kishan will join Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, the other two co-founders of Swiggy. Rahul Jaimini, co-founder and CTO of Swiggy had exited the company last year to pursue another entrepreneurial venture.
“Over these 6 years, he’s probably had the record for setting up multiple high leverage functions from the ground up. The single biggest reason I feel very excited about this elevation is this: Phani role-models the Swiggy culture and values and lives by them on a daily basis....” said Sriharsha Majety in a blog post on Monday.
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...