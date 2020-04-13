Swiggy expands delivery of essentials to over 125 cities

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Leading on-demand delivery platform Swiggy has expanded its delivery of groceries and household essential services to over 125 cities.
The service is being fulfilled through neighbourhood stores and distribution centres of large brands.
The platform has partnered with national brands and retailers such as HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmers, Cipla and many other city-specific stores to supply branded essential products and food items at the customer’s doorstep.
“Our goal is to provide the necessary support in terms of access to essentials and encourage citizens to stay at home during the lockdown period”, said Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy.
Swiggy has revamped its offering ‘Swiggy Go’ by launching a hyperlocal delivery service ‘Genie’ in over 15 cities. ‘Genie’, as the name suggests, opens up the platform for pick-up and drop of items from anywhere within the city. This includes instant pick-up and drop service to send packages across the city or purchase essentials from a particular store.
This service is limited to delivering essentials, including over-the-counter medicines, to consumers during the lockdown period.
Through Grocery and Genie, Swiggy aims to address the pain points of not just the consumers but also retailers and delivery partners for whom the upgraded services will act as a channel to drive additional revenues.
All deliveries for Grocery and Genie will be made by Swiggy’s dedicated fleet of delivery partners who are engaged on a principal to principal basis, Sunder said.
