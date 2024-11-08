Swiggy competes with other players across its primary business segments, which are food delivery, out-of-home consumption, and quick commerce.

In the food delivery sector, Swiggy competes with other online food delivery platforms, most notably Zomato, along with quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains offering their own delivery services. Additionally, standalone food service brands and restaurants with in-house delivery capabilities challenge Swiggy’s market share.

In the out-of-home consumption segment, Swiggy competes with platforms that facilitate restaurant bookings, such as Zomato and Eazydiner. This sector includes services catering to consumers who prefer dining out but seek convenience in reservations, highlighting competition in areas beyond just delivery.

In quick commerce, Swiggy’s main competitors include online e-commerce and grocery platforms such as Blinkit (owned by Zomato), Zepto, and BB Now by Big Basket. These platforms, along with organised and unorganised offline retail stores, compete with Swiggy’s instant delivery service, which focuses on providing groceries and essential items swiftly to consumers.

This information on Swiggy’s competitive landscape in India is sourced from the RedSeer Report via the food delivery platform’s offer document.

Anchor investors pump in ₹5,086 cr

Ahead of the IPO, the food delivery platform mobilised ₹5,085 crore from anchor investors by allotting 13.04 crore shares to 151 funds at ₹390.

The IPO targets ₹11,327.43 crore through a combination of fresh issue worth ₹4,499 crore and offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares worth ₹6,828.43 crore.

Investors selling in the OFS included Accel India IV (Mauritius) Ltd, Apoletto Asia Ltd, Alpha Wave Ventures, LP, Coatue PE Asia XI LLC, DST EuroAsia V B.V, Elevation Capital V Ltd, Inspired Elite Investments Ltd, MIH India Food Holdings B.V, Norwest Venture Partners VII-A Mauritius and Tencent Cloud Europe BV.

The Swiggy IPO had been subscribed 34 per cent or 0.34 times so far on the second day. The IPO opened on Wednesday but saw a muted response from investors with a 12 per cent subscription. The IPO closes on November 8.

(This article was generated using AI and was reviewed by a journalist)