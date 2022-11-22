The indefinite strike by Swiggy workers in Kochi entered the ninth day on Tuesday, amid allegations by the workers that the management of the food delivery platform was attempting to suppress the agitation through violent methods and baseless police complaints against them.

However, the management in a statement said, “Swiggy does not condone, encourage or partake in violence and intimidation in any form. We have consistently raised concerns around a handful of striking partners who have taken the law into their own hands, intimidating and harassing fellow delivery partners who want to work and earn an honest living. We understand this has meant several delivery partners’ livelihoods are being impacted and we continue to request them to maintain peace. We are sure that the authorities will take appropriate action and we are able to start our operations soon, allowing delivery partners to work, restaurants to grow their business and jointly serve our customers.”

VK Navas, District Labour Welfare Officer, told BusinessLine that the government will conduct another round of discussions with both parties in a couple of days to find a solution to the ongoing crisis.

Vipin Vincent, Secretary of the Food Online Delivery Workers Union, affiliated with AITUC, said the workers held a protest march in the city against the management’s alleged violent measures to end the strike.

Meanwhile, Zomato delivery partners in Kochi are also gearing up to launch a similar protest. Benedict Joseph, secretary of Zomato Riders Association, said their organisation, affiliated to CITU, held a protest march in solidarity with the striking Swiggy workers. He said the Zomato management had not accepted the demand notice for a hike in remuneration and the workers planned to hand it over directly to the company .

Around 5,000 Swiggy workers are on a strike seeking a hike in remuneration.