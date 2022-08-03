Swiggy launches moonlighting policy for employees to take up external projects

Food delivery platform Swiggy has introduced a ‘moonlighting policy’, under which employees can work on external projects for pro-bono or economic consideration, based on internal approvals.

Claiming this as an industry-first policy, the company said this could encompass activities outside of office hours or on weekends that does not impact employee’s productivity on the full-time job or have a conflict of interest with Swiggy’s business.

Girish Menon, Head of Human Resources, Swiggy, said: “Swiggy has always strived to understand the diverse aspirations of its employees and to design its organisational policies to suit their evolving needs. With the moonlighting policy, our goal is to encourage employees to pursue their passion without any constraints due to their full-time employment with us.”

Swiggy firmly believes that working on such projects that provide an additional source of income, outside of one’s full-time employment, can significantly contribute to both professional and personal development of an individual, said the company.

The policy prescribes guidelines that employees must adhere to while pursuing moonlighting projects. Projects that pose a higher risk of conflict of interest or interference with the employees’ duties to Swiggy are subject to an approval process. The policy is available to all full-time employees of Bundl Technologies, including subsidiaries, affiliates, associate, and group companies.

Last week, Swiggy announced its permanent work-from-anywhere policy for a majority of its roles. The decision was arrived at based on team needs and feedback from several managers and employees who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years.