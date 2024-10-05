IPO-bound food and delivery major Swiggy has launched its bulk order service known as the Swiggy XL EV fleet in Gurugram.

The fleet which comprises electric vehicles is meant to serve large orders in one go. The initiative was under pilot run for the past few weeks, and has now entered the market on the day of Haryana elections, said the company in its statement.

Swiggy XL EV fleet delivered 3500 meals to electoral officials at more than 580 polling booths in Gurugram and Badshahpur constituencies. This service was provided free of cost to the District Administration.

“The festival season is perhaps the best time to launch this service, when there is gaiety and joy all around, and everyone celebrates with their loved ones. Swiggy XL will ensure that there is no interruption in parties and gatherings and no delay in large orders,” said Sidharth Bhakoo, National Business Head of Swiggy Food Marketplace.

He added that in the coming weeks, the service will be extended to more cities. The service is provided by a fleet of vehicles that have temperature-controlled compartments. “The service has an important environmental angle as well since the entire fleet is electric and it saves multiplicity of order trips.”

This comes after the company also launched new service called Swiggy Bolt, to deliver quick-to-prepare dishes in 10 minutes. This new offering is currently operational in six cities – Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and Pune.

Earlier this week Swiggy got the nod from its shareholders to increase the size of the fresh issue in its initial public offering to ₹5,000 crore from ₹3,750 crore earlier. The offer for sale (OFS) component remains unchanged at ₹6,664 crore.