Swiggy partners with Aavin for dairy products’ distribution in Chennai

Food delivery platform Swiggy has partnered with Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation to ensure that Aavin products are made available to customers across Chennai through the Swiggy app.

As the city goes under complete lockdown from today, only the essential services such as fruits, vegetables and dairy products will be allowed to operate. On that front, Swiggy is offering doorstep delivery of Aavin products across eight categories from 21 outlets that are spread across the city. Customers can look for the ‘Aavin Store’ in the ‘groceries’ tab on the Swiggy app to place their order and opt for ‘no-contact delivery’ on all prepaid orders to maintain social distancing.

Commenting on the collaboration, Paul Varghese, VP-Supply, Swiggy, said, “In order to break the chain of transmission of novel Coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government has intensified the lockdown to ensure social distancing with only essential services being made available to the citizens. Through our partnership with Aavin, customers will have easier access to dairy products at their doorsteps during these challenging times.”