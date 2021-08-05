Swiggy partners with Reliance BP Mobility for EV adoption

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Reliance BP Mobility Limited and Swiggy have started trials to increase the deployment of electric vehicles in the delivery fleet of India’s largest food delivery platform.
The partnership is aimed at promoting the adoption of battery-operated electric vehicles (EV), including deployment of electric two-wheelers that will be supported by Jio-BP’s network of battery swap stations and Swiggy’s network of delivery partners.
The partnership between two leading industry players aims to synergize their strengths of scale, reach, and technology in creating a greener and cost-effective solution for delivery fleets through innovative business models.
RBML will set up Jio-BP battery swapping stations at various locations assisted by Swiggy and provide all required technical assistance and training to Swiggy delivery partners and designated Swiggy staff related to battery swapping. “Leveraging the best of BP’s global learnings in electrification, RBML is setting up a robust and sustainable infrastructure comprising of EV charging hubs and battery swapping stations offering digitally enabled services to all stakeholders. Our collaboration with Swiggy has the potential to increase EV adoption among delivery and transportation companies in the country,” said Harish Mehta, Chief Executive Officer - Reliance BP Mobility Limited.
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...