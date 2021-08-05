Swiggy partners with Reliance BP Mobility for EV adoption

Reliance BP Mobility Limited and Swiggy have started trials to increase the deployment of electric vehicles in the delivery fleet of India’s largest food delivery platform.

The partnership is aimed at promoting the adoption of battery-operated electric vehicles (EV), including deployment of electric two-wheelers that will be supported by Jio-BP’s network of battery swap stations and Swiggy’s network of delivery partners.

Green, cost-effective

The partnership between two leading industry players aims to synergize their strengths of scale, reach, and technology in creating a greener and cost-effective solution for delivery fleets through innovative business models.

RBML will set up Jio-BP battery swapping stations at various locations assisted by Swiggy and provide all required technical assistance and training to Swiggy delivery partners and designated Swiggy staff related to battery swapping. “Leveraging the best of BP’s global learnings in electrification, RBML is setting up a robust and sustainable infrastructure comprising of EV charging hubs and battery swapping stations offering digitally enabled services to all stakeholders. Our collaboration with Swiggy has the potential to increase EV adoption among delivery and transportation companies in the country,” said Harish Mehta, Chief Executive Officer - Reliance BP Mobility Limited.