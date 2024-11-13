Shares of Indian food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy debuted 7.7 per cent higher in pre-open trade on Wednesday, after institutional investors led its $1.4 billion initial public offering to be oversubscribed by more than three times last week.
The stock listed at ₹420 on India's National Stock Exchange, compared to its issue price of ₹390.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.