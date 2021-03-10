Swiggy revamps ‘Super’ subscription service

Swiggy, on Wednesday, announced the revamp of its Swiggy Super subscription service to deliver greater value to more users.

The subscription service helps consumers save on their orders by not having to pay for deliveries or surge fees. Now, Swiggy Super will offer three different plans with progressively greater benefits, including attractive ‘Buy One Get One’ offers from participating restaurants that are designed to suit consumers’ needs, and make their food-ordering experience more convenient.

Launched in 2018, Super was the first food delivery-focussed subscription in the country and has benefited close to 4 million users to date. These users have been able to save over ₹580 crore through benefits such as free deliveries and waiving of surge fee. This has led to an even greater order frequency on Swiggy, directly benefiting the restaurant community with more orders, the company said in a statement.

The new version of Swiggy Super has been crafted after analysing the orders placed, the frequency of orders, and the purchasing power of consumers. Swiggy has tailored the subscription programme to provide exclusive privileges to all, with a focus on convenience and affordability. Subscriptions

Consumers can now choose from one of three plans based on their usage and preferences. The BINGE plan provides ‘unlimited’ free deliveries and unlimited Buy One Get On (BOGO) offers on dishes from partner restaurants at a price of ₹329/month. This plan is suitable for regular Swiggy users who order from a wider variety of restaurants spread across the city. The BITE plan is priced at ₹169/month, providing 10 free deliveries per month with unlimited BOGO offers from select partner restaurants. The BITE plan is suitable for consumers who place orders with Swiggy fairly often. The BIT plan priced at ₹89/month provides five free deliveries per month and is targeted at new consumers who are looking for a value offering.

Benefits

Vivek Sunder, Chief Operating Officer, Swiggy, said, “At Swiggy, our aim is to make ordering convenient and hassle-free. With millions of users across the country, we understand the various types of consumers ordering with us. That’s why we have come up with benefits like free delivery, access to a greater variety of restaurants including those far away and extra delights delivered to their doorstep. For instance, the BINGE and BITE plans offer fantastic value for our regular consumers as they pay for themselves well before the month is over.”

The delivery fee (calculated based on distance with a surcharge during rains and peak hours) will be completely waived off with the SUPER subscription programme based on the chosen plan, thus reducing friction for consumers during the ordering process.

Swiggy has partnered with more than 7,000 restaurants to offer “Buy One Get One” benefits to subscribers. All three plans will come with 1- and 3-month subscriptions and offer incremental distance coverage according to the chosen plan.

SUPER is currently live in over 80 major cities. All active Swiggy SUPER users will be automatically upgraded, free of cost, to the SUPER BINGE plan for the remaining period of their active subscription.