IPO-bound food and delivery major Swiggy has launched a market intelligence dashboard, a tool that provides comprehensive insights to restaurant partners about how their business is running.

The dashboard aims to equip restaurants with the data they need to enhance their business strategies and operational efficiency.

The dashboard will assist brands in tracking business performance, analysing operational metrics, and monitoring marketing spends. It will be available to all partner restaurants irrespective of size and cuisine.

It has an overview tab that clocks the restaurant’s performance compared to the overall market on key metrics like business, operations, customer and spending, even providing an overall score and scores in each area for partners to understand their position in the competitive food delivery market.

biz indicators

It also has a business metrics tab which will focus on essential business indicators such as order growth and average order value. The tab benchmarks these metrics against industry best-in-class, helping restaurants identify areas for business growth and improvement.

The dashboard also allows restaurants to analyse customer behaviour and conversion rates, and how customers are interacting with the restaurant and its menu. It also provides insights into the restaurant’s marketing efforts on the platform including ads and discounts allowing them to optimise their spending.

operational efficiency

It also has opperational metrics tab that would valuates operational efficiency through metrics like order cancellations, availability, and customer complaints. By highlighting areas needing attention, this tab ensures that restaurants can maintain high standards of service consistently.

“The Market Intelligence Dashboard is a powerful tool for our restaurant partners, helping them navigate a highly competitive food delivery industry. It effectively helps partners benchmark their performance versus the best in class, understand their areas of improvement or strength and make informed business decisions,” said Deepak Maloo, AVP – Supply.

Swiggy, which plans to raise $1.25 billion through an initial public offering in India, has concentrated on scaling up its quick commerce platform, Instamart, in the last few years.