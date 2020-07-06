Swiggy ties up with Scootsy

Swiggy has integrated Scootsy, an on-demand delivery platform, and its restaurant partners within the Swiggy platform to deliver gourmet food in Mumbai. According to Swiggy, this comes because "there is a rising customer interest for premium culinary offerings."

Through the curated selection on Swiggy’s homepage, users in Mumbai can access premium gourmet experiences delivered by Swiggy’s premium fleet of independent pick up and delivery partners.

Swiggy acquired Scootsy in 2018 to offer quality experiences to discerning customers predominantly in South Mumbai. The acquisition helped Swiggy to expand its service offerings and address the growing segment of customers that sought the convenience of gourmet food delivery.

This integration allows Swiggy to build on Scootsy’s unique premium value proposition, its understanding of the niche consumer segment and existing capabilities in curating and delivering impeccable premium service offerings. Some of the onboarded restaurants in this segment include Yauatcha & Hakkasan of KA Hospitality, The Table, Masque, Royal China and Four Seasons Hotel along with gourmet stores such as FoodHall.

“At Swiggy, we are working towards identifying and addressing the rapidly changing needs of our consumers and the industry by fine-tuning our services. Since the acquisition of Scootsy in 2018, we have been closely observing the premium category and grasping the underpinnings of creating delightful experiences for discerning customers. This, clubbed with the upshift in consumer interest in premium offerings made for the perfect timing to integrate Scootsy with Swiggy. By leveraging synergies of both platforms, we are able to home deliver premium services to a much wider customer base in Mumbai”, said Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy.

Keenan Tham, Founder & MD, Pebble Street Hospitality Pvt Ltd said, "We at KOKO and Foo are thrilled and feel extremely positive about this transition. In these trying times, the fact that we will be able to reach a base that is five times more than before is heartening, to say the least. We are excited about expanding our reach and look forward to serving our signature gourmet experiences to Swiggy’s loyal audience base.”

Avni Biyani, Concept Head, Foodhall said, “Foodhall has always been committed to a quality experience in-store, and we extend our offering to customers’ doorsteps through Swiggy. With personal health being paramount, we would continue meeting the evolving needs of today’s consumers through safe and responsible practices.”

Restaurant partners transitioning to the Swiggy platform are set to reach a larger consumer base - five times more across their target audience. Additionally, to cater to a wider audience base, the delivery range for premium restaurant partners has been extended up to 10 kilometres. All orders placed through the selection will be delivered through a premium fleet.

Swiggy’s recent partnerships with luxury hotels across the country such as ITC Hotels, Marriott, Hyatt and the Hilton will further elevate the premium experience for Swiggy users.