Food and grocery delivery company Swiggy has initiated buyback of shares worth over $50 million from more than 2,000 employees, which they had received as part of the company’s employee stock option plan (ESOP).

This is Swiggy’s second tranche of ESOP liquidity programme. In June last year, Swiggy had offered the option to more than 900 eligible employees to opt to receive up to $23 million against their ESOP. In 2021, Swiggy had announced 2-year ESOP liquidity programme for 2022 and 2023.

Swiggy, which announced turning EBITDA positive in its food delivery business as of March 2023 has integrated Dineout. This time, eligible employees from Dineout, which Swiggy acquired last year, can also participate. “Two years ago, Swiggy announced a one-of-its-kind ESOP programme to enable consistent wealth creation for employees through two distinct liquidity events in 2022 and 2023,” said Girish Menon, Head of HR at Swiggy.

This comes after Swiggy earlier this year laid off hundreds of employees as part of companywide restructuring led by slowing growth in its food delivery business. In May this year, Baron Capital Group had again cut down Swiggy’s valuation by 10 per cent in March 2023, in addition to the 34 per cent cut it executed in December 2022 filings. This valuation cut has dropped Swiggy’s valuation to $6.5 billion in Baron Capital’s books.