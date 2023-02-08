Swiggy, an on-demand convenience platform, has launched ‘Weekends Vettu with Swiggy’ for app users in Tamil Nadu. With a flat ₹125 off on a minimum order value of just ₹199, offer will be live from 4 pm every Friday to 11.59 pm on Sunday, every weekend for the next two months, said a release.

Drawing inspiration from the term ‘Vettu’ which means ‘Cut’ in Tamil, ‘Weekends Vettu with Swiggy’ refers to a price slash on food orders placed over the weekend.

With the launch of the campaign, Swiggy continues to focus on and announce offers for its users from top restaurants like Khalids biriyani, A2B, Dindigul Thalappakatti, Hotel Arya Bhavan, Hotel New Ruchi HNR Group, BVK , Salem RR Briyani, Hotel Thazhakudy Neelakandan, Velan Cafe, etc. across 49 cities in Tamil Nadu will be participating in the campaign to bring attractive supersaver offers to Swiggy users.

“Drawing insights from our data, we found that there was close to a 13 per cent increase in orders during the weekend. With the launch of the ‘Weekends Vettu with Swiggy’ we wanted to reach out to each and every Swiggy patron and make their weekend food-filled. Now, over the next few weeks, our customers can take full advantage of our offers with a minimum spend of just 199 per order!” Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand at Swiggy.

