Switch Mobility to supply 300 e-buses to BMTC

Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland, has bagged an order to supply and operate 300, 12-metre electric buses for BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation).

The fleet and charging infrastructure will be supplied, operated and maintained by Switch Mobility for a period of 12-years on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) Model under the FAME II Scheme, according to a statement.

“Through the deployment of 300 of our zero tail-pipe emission electric buses, Switch will play a central role in reducing carbon in the city of Bengaluru. The cost of ownership and the product experience that we can deliver is amongst the best in the sector,” said Mahesh Babu, COO of Switch Mobility & CEO of Switch Mobility, India.

The electric buses of Ashok Leyland are expected to reduce fuel consumption by around 5.5 million litres annually, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions by more than 14,500 tonnes per year alongside cost savings for BMTC.