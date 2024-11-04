The TCS Sydney Marathon has been officially designated as an Abbott World Marathon Major (AWMM), becoming the seventh race in this prestigious series and the first in the Southern Hemisphere, Tata Consultancy Services announced today.

The elevation places Sydney alongside established major marathons in New York, London, Boston, Chicago, Tokyo, and Berlin. This marks only the second addition to the majors since the series’ founding in 2006, following Tokyo’s inclusion in 2013.

TCS, which now sponsors five of the seven major marathons, supported Sydney’s candidature for major status. The 2024 event, TCS’s first year as title sponsor, saw record participation with 25,000 runners, making it the largest marathon in Australian history.

Race Director Wayne Larden expects the major status to boost international participation and economic impact through increased interstate and overseas visitors. The event, which originated from the 2000 Sydney Olympics, introduced several initiatives in 2024, including the TCS Sydney Mini Marathon and an Indigenous Running Ambassador program.

TCS, which has operated in Australia for over 35 years, serves most of the top 10 Australian Stock Exchange-listed companies and generated global revenues of $29 billion in the fiscal year ended March 2024.