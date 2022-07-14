  Syngene inks 10-year biologics manufacturing pact with Zoetis

Syngene International Limited announced the signing of a 10-year agreement with animal health company, Zoetis, to manufacture the drug substance for Librela® (bedinvetmab), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody used for treating osteoarthritis in dogs.

“This multi-year agreement marks an inflection point for our development and manufacturing services division and we look forward to completing the regulatory inspections that will be required. This 10-year agreement will position Syngene as a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in animal health globally,” said Jonathan Hunt, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Syngene International Limited.

The agreement is initially centered on Librela, but would pave the way for the development and manufacturing of other molecules in the coming years, and is expected to be worth up to $500 million over 10 years, subject to regulations, said the release.

Nick Ashton, Executive Vice-President and President, Global Manufacturing and Supply, Zoetis Inc, said “At Zoetis, we are committed to delivering high-quality innovative solutions to our customers through our global supply network. By advancing the next stage of Librela with Syngene, we continue to build a strong global supply network for Zoetis products.”

The drug has been launched in Europe, the UK and Switzerland, and won ‘Best new companion animal product’ by IHS Markit Connect in 2021 for its impact on pain relief for canines.

Syngene’s first collaborated with Zoetis in 2011. Over the years, Syngene has undertaken development work on several monoclonal antibodies for use in animal health, including developing and manufacturing clinical supplies of treatment for allergic or atopic dermatitis, now widely used, and Librela.