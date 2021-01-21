Companies

Syngene International Q3 profit up 11 per cent at ₹102 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 21, 2021 Published on January 21, 2021

Contract research, development and manufacturing services provider Syngene International has reported 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 102 crore for December quarter 2020-21.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 92 crore for the year-ago period, Syngene International said in a late night regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Revenue from the operations stood at Rs 585 crore in the quarter. It was Rs 519 crore in December quarter 2019-20, it added.

"We are pleased to report third quarter growth in line with our guidance with revenue from operations growing 13 per cent while PAT was up 11 per cent," Syngene International MD and CEO Jonathan Hunt said.

Overall, the third quarter performance puts the company on course to close the year in line with its guidance, he added.

Shares of Syngene International were trading at Rs 608.20 per scrip on BSE, down 0.52 per cent from its previous close.

