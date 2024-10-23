Syngene International Limited’s Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sibaji Biswas has resigned to pursue other career opportunities. He will be replaced by Deepak Jain effective from December 1.

The company said in its filing that Biswas will continue to be part of the Board until November 30, 2024.

Speaking to Businessline, Biswas noted that his departure was part of a milestone and stated, “I am leaving because it has always been my intention to achieve the goals we set during my five years with Syngene and then hand over the reins to another highly experienced and capable CFO. This aligns perfectly with my succession plan.”

Biswas joined Syngene in 2019 as the CFO, succeeding M.B. Chinappa. Prior to Syngene, Biswas was a part of Vodafone, Fascel Telecommunications, Jhagadia Copper, and the ABP Group.

Furthermore, the company announced the appointment of Jain, and Jayashree Aiyar who has been appointed Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), joining the Executive Committee with immediate effect.

Jain worked as CFO at Ather Energy before joining Syngene. Before that, he served as the India CFO for First Advantage and Apple, contributing to Apple’s expansion in the Indian market. Additionally, he has held leadership positions at Procter & Gamble and Ernst & Young India.

Meanwhile, Aiyar a PhD holder in immunology joined Syngene in 2016 as VP and Head of Discovery Biology strengthening the company’s capabilities in small and large molecule discovery, including targeted degradation, bispecific antibodies, ADCs, and cell and gene therapy services during her leadership.

“In her new role as CSO, Jayashree will play a pivotal part in driving our scientific strategy and innovation in research and development, while also strengthening academic and industry collaborations, ensuring that Syngene continues to lead with cutting-edge solutions for our clients,” said the company.

Syngene International Limited is an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, and specialty chemical sectors. The company partners with biotech companies, and multinationals, including GSK, Zoetis, and Merck KGaA.

The shares of Syngene closed at Rs 838.25 down by 0.054 percent on the BSE.