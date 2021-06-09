Companies

T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan hints at plan to quit

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 09, 2021

Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, T-Hub   -  Nagara Gopal

Looking for successor to drive the future of the innovation hub

Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, Hyderabad, has indicated that he plans to quit and is looking for a successor to drive the future of the innovation hub.

In a message shared today, Ravi Narayan has informed “Telangana and Hyderabad has (have) established itself (themselves) as a thought leader (s) by building a pioneering innovation ecosystem for India and is (are) maturing in the right direction. T-Hub Hyderabad, with its programs and initiatives has immensely contributed in building this reputation.”

“In last 5+ years of its existence, T-Hub has impacted over 1,800 startups, which have raised over 1,860 crore in funding, so far. We have also connected with 430+ corporates to enable innovation for them,” he said.

He tweeted, “In last 5+ years, @ThubHyd has transitioned from being just an incubator to an #InnovationEcosystem enabler. As I plan to transition out, I am looking for a worthy successor. If you think you are the one, email your profile to Sriram Polepeddi, psriram@tminetwork.com.”

Published on June 09, 2021

Telangana
people
