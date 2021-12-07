T-Hub on-boards 23 start-ups for Lab32 accelerator

T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, has on-boarded 23 start-ups for the seventh edition of Lab32, its seed accelerator programme.

The programme helps start-ups refine their products for market fitness. The three-month programme, commenced on Tuesday, has onboarded start-ups from verticals such as edtech, direct to consumer, media, fintech, agritech and blockchain.

The shortlisted start-ups include Skillarthi, SmartchargeEV, Zerotouch, BeaversIn Technology, Rozgarkart, Pompah, Parking Mantra and Patasala.

“The programme will prepare start-ups for rapid growth, making them investment-ready,” T-Hub Chief Executive Officer, M Srinivasa Rao, said.

“Over 175 start-ups from across the country applied for this batch. They were selected based on criteria like founder’s mindset, product readiness and business scalability,” he said.

The three-year-old Lab32 has conducted six cohorts and helped 225 start-ups scale their businesses quickly and strategically.

They were benefits worth over ₹7 crore during the period.