T-Hub ties up with Redberri Earth Foundation for start-up collaboration

Start-up ecosystem enabler T-Hub has signed an agreement with Redberri Earth Foundation, a US-based non-profit organisation under its T-Bridge initiative.

The two entities will help start-ups in India and in Chicago explore business opportunities in Chicago and India respectively and collaborate in the areas of start-up innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, and Deepak Kant Vyas, Chairman and CEO of Redberri Earth Foundation, have signed the agreement. “This partnership will help the start-ups explore a new market. They will get access to space and infrastructure in Chicago. They will get access to select technology conferences and events,” Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, has said in a statement.

“We will create structured market access programmes and soft-landing programmes, which will help nurture the start-up ecosystem in the US and India,” he said.

“We will enable Indian start-ups to gain a strong foothold in the US market and connect them to the larger international players to enhance their growth journey,” Deepak Kant Vyas, said.